News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Sheffield Christian charity The Besom appeals for information after van is stolen

The charity is asking for information and prayers after the theft

By David Walsh
Published 15th Jul 2023, 10:27 BST

A Sheffield Christian charity is praying for a miracle after their van was stolen.

The Besom In Sheffield says its white van was taken from Bromwich Road, Woodseats, between 6pm Thursday and 9am Friday July 14. The registration number is LJ65 USE. The charity is based at  9 Linden Avenue, Woodseats. A spokesman said they paid £12,500 for it four years ago and police had been informed. Call 101 with information.

The Besom In Sheffield says its white van was taken between 6pm on Thursday and 9am Friday July 14.The Besom In Sheffield says its white van was taken between 6pm on Thursday and 9am Friday July 14.
The Besom In Sheffield says its white van was taken between 6pm on Thursday and 9am Friday July 14.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

The Besom says it helps followers of Jesus to give to those in need. It announced the theft on its Facebook page.

Pauline Dodsworth responded: ‘That's dreadful. What can they do with it? Respray it? I'll pray for you all, and the van’.

Related topics:SheffieldPoliceFacebookSheffield Christian