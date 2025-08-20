Sheffield blighted by 11,272 fly-tipping incidents in past year as fines issued in ongoing battle
A new study from garage clearance company Rainbow Rubbish Removals has collected data from local authorities across the country to determine which areas are the hardest hit by fly-tipping and littering.
Data analysed includes reported incidents of waste being illegally dumped, fly-tipping occurrences on different types of land and fines issued - which is compared to the population of the area to assign a specific score out of 10.
Sheffield ranked as the 52nd worst affected, with a score of 4.21.
There were a total of 11,272 waste dumping incidents, with £1,376 worth of fines being handed out.
The city scored better than fellow South Yorkshire areas, with Doncaster ranked 36th worst, with a score of 5.51 and Rotherham ranked 18th, with a score of 7.05.
In Rotherham there were 5,821 waste incidents among a population of 117,618 , compared to Sheffield’s 685,368 - yet fines totalling just £50 were issued in Rotherham.
Doncaster meanwhile handed out the most fines - worth £13,585 - with 2,797 dumping incidents reported.
The worst area for fly-tipping was Lewisham in London - with a score of 9.37 out of 10 and 27,599 reported incidents, followed by Newcastle-upon-Tyne, which scored 9.26 with 15,874 waste incidents.
Miroslav Radov, waste expert at Rainbow Rubbish Removals said: "Fly-tipping isn’t just an ugly blot on the landscape, it’s a stubborn public health risk and an environmental time bomb. Our findings reveal a worrying pattern in big cities, especially London, where crowded boroughs like Lewisham and Westminster are drowning in waste but barely dishing out fines.
“If action isn’t stepped up, these areas could become permanent dumping grounds, with taxpayers footing the clean-up bill year after year. Solving this crisis means more than just sweeping up the mess; it calls for tougher penalties that bite, more accessible waste disposal options, and a cultural shift where people take real responsibility for the rubbish they create."