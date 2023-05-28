Relief as missing Barnsley woman 'located safe and well'

Elizabeth, aged 34, had last been seen in Barnsley at about midnight between Thursday, May 25, and Friday, May 26.

Her car was later spotted leaving the M1 at Junction 38 in the southbound carriageway at about 2am on Saturday, May 27.

,Following a public appeal for information on her whereabouts, South Yorkshire Police confirmed last night that she has been found safe and well.

A spokesperson said: "We are pleased to be able to tell you that missing Elizabeth, from Barnsley, has been located safe and well. Thank you to everyone as always for sharing that appeal. We really do appreciate the support."