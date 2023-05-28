News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
Violence reportedly erupts as man is 'hit by piece of wood'
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession

Relief as missing Barnsley woman 'located safe and well'

A missing Barnsley woman has thankfully been 'located safe and well'.

Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 28th May 2023, 08:56 BST
Updated 28th May 2023, 09:03 BST

Elizabeth, aged 34, had last been seen in Barnsley at about midnight between Thursday, May 25, and Friday, May 26.

Her car was later spotted leaving the M1 at Junction 38 in the southbound carriageway at about 2am on Saturday, May 27.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

,Following a public appeal for information on her whereabouts, South Yorkshire Police confirmed last night that she has been found safe and well.

Most Popular

A spokesperson said: "We are pleased to be able to tell you that missing Elizabeth, from Barnsley, has been located safe and well. Thank you to everyone as always for sharing that appeal. We really do appreciate the support."

Have you seen missing Elizabeth. Have you seen missing Elizabeth.
Have you seen missing Elizabeth.
Related topics:Barnsley