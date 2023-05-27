Police becoming 'increasingly concerned' for missing Barnsley woman

Elizabeth, aged 34, was last seen in Barnsley at about midnight between Thursday, May 25, and Friday, May 26.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "She is white and described as about 5ft 6ins tall with very long brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue or black playsuit and white dots and it is believed she may be driving her car – a black Audi A3 Sport TDI. She was seen leaving the M1 at Junction 38 in the southbound carriageway at about 2am today (Saturday 27 May), and it is believed she may still be with her vehicle.

"Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Elizabeth's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her. Have you seen her? Do you know where she might be?

"If you can help, you can pass information to police via our online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 933 of 26 May when you get in touch."