Heavy traffic is expected in and around Bramall Lane and Ecclesall Road on Sunday, when the city's annual 10K takes place and the Blades play Newcastle United at home on the same day.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 10K race takes place in the morning and the football kicks off at 4.30pm.

Those driving into the city have been reassured they will not be slapped with a Clean Air Zone (CAZ) charge between 8am and 4pm on Sunday, because of road closures put in place for the run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual running event, in memory of Leeds mum Jane Tomlinson, who died from cancer, attracts thousands of runners and supporters to the city centre.

What is the route? The six-mile race begins in Sheffield city Ccntre on Arundel Gate. It heads out to Charter Road, Ecclesall Road and along Rustlings Road, before heading back into town via Riverdale Road, Brocco Bank and back along Ecclesall Road.

What time does it start?

07:30AM Race Office and Baggage Store opens in the event village in Tudor Square.

09:10AM Warm up starts on the start line.

09:30AM Official start time.

The winner is expected to finish around 10am.

What is the Clean Air Zone?

Clean Air Zones are areas of a city where measures are in place against polluting vehicles to improve air quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield’s Clean Air Zone went live on February 27, 2023. The scheme is controversial - critics say it is driving visitors away from the city centre and businesses have more overheads at a time when money is already tight. But environmentalists say the schemes are a positive thing which aim to reduce the amount of traffic on the roads and improve air quality.

Privately owned cars, motorbikes and mopeds do not need to pay. Buses, taxis, vans, lorries and coaches may be eligible for the CAZ charge. Owners should check their specific vehicle on the government’s website. Generally speaking, petrol vehicles made from 2006 onwards and diesel vehicles made from 2015 are exempt, as these are less polluting.