MOBOs Sheffield: Rapper Bugzy Malone praises talent in city ahead of awards tonight
The 33-year-old rap star and grime artist, whose real name is Aaron Davies, is in town for the annual MOBO Awards, which are being held at the Utilita Arena Sheffield this year.
The MOBOs are an annual British music award presentation honouring achievements in "music of black origin," including hip hop, grime, UK Drill, R&B, soul, reggae, jazz, gospel, and African music.
They traditonally attract some of the biggest stars.
Ahead of the awards, a number of fringe events were held to celebrate Sheffield being selected as this year's host city and to inspire the next general of talent from the city.
The event attended by Bugzy Malone today at the Winter Gardens, which runs until 4pm, puts the spotlight on Sheffield’s African and Caribbean communities and businesses to showcase the city’s cultural and artistic talent in the lead up to the main event.
There are also live performances plannaed throughout the event.
Manchester-born Bugzy Malone said it was an honour for Sheffield to host the MOBOs and said he hopes it inspires the next generation.
He remarked on the "talent" on display in the city today, and his advice was to "work hard".
Who are the nominees for MOBO Awards 2024 in Sheffield?
Here is the full list of nominees for the 26th annual MOBO Awards at Shefield Utilita Arena on February 7.
Best Male Act: Central Cee, Dave, D-block Europe, J Hus , Nines, Stormzy
Best Female Act In Association With Shea Moisture: Flo, Jorja Smith, Little simz, Mahalia, Pinkpantheress, Raye
Album Of The Year: Ezra collective – ‘Where I'm Meant To Be’, J Hus – ‘Beautiful And Brutal Yard’, Little Simz – ‘No Thank You’, Potter Payper – ‘Real Back In Style’, Raye – ‘My 21st Century Blues’, Stormzy – ‘This Is What I Mean’
Song Of The Year Supported By BBC Radio 1xtra: Central Cee & Dave - 'Sprinter', J Hus Feat. Drake - 'Who Told You', Jorja Smith - 'Little Things', Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice - 'Boys A Liar Pt.2', Raye & 070 Shake - 'Escapism', Stormzy - 'Hide & Seek'
Best Newcomer: Ama Lou, Antslive, Debbie, Jayo, Nippa, No Guidnce, Rimzee, Strandz, Tamera, Tunde
Video Of The Year: Antslive - 'Number One Candidate' (Directed By Tom Emmerson), Enny - 'No More Naija Men' (Directed By Otis Dominique), Jords - 'Dirt In The Diamond Ep1: Mobay Feat. Tay Iwar / Stay Close Feat. Kranium' (Directed By, Renee Maria Osubu), Little Simz - 'Gorilla' (Directed By Dave Meyers), Stormzy - 'Mel Made Me Do It' (Directed By Klvdr), Tion Wayne - ‘Healing' (Directed By Wowa)
Best R&B/Soul Act: Bellah, Jaz Karis, Mahalia, Ragz Originale, Sampha, Sault
Best Hip Hop Act: Avelino, Clavish , Digga D, Enny, Fredo, Giggs, Little Simz, Loyle Carner, Nines, Potter Payper
Best Grime Act: Bugzy Malone, Duppy, Flowdan, Manga Saint Hilare, Novelist, P Money
Best Drill Act Supported By Trench: Central Cee, Headie One, K-Trap, Kwengface, M24, Russ Millions, Teezandos, Unknown T
Best International Act (Us): Doja Cat, Drake & 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Ice Spice, Latto, Lil Uzi Vert, Nicki Minaj, Sexyy Red, Sza, Victoria Monet
Best Performance In A TV Show/Film: Adjani Salmon As Kwabena in ‘Dreaming Whilst Black’, Damson Idris As Franklin Saint in ‘Snowfall’, Déja J. Bowens As Vita in ‘Champion’, Idris Elba As Sam in ‘Hijack’, India Amarteifio As Queen Charlotte in ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’, John Boyega As Fontaine in ‘They Cloned Tyrone’, Lashana Lynch As Izogie in ‘The Woman King’, Letitia Wright As Shuri in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, Malcolm Kamulete As Bosco in ‘Champion’, Vivian Oparah As Yas in ‘Rye Lane’
Best Media Personality Supported By Bet UK: Alison Hammond, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Henrie Kwushue, Madame Joyce, Maya Jama, Pressed Podcast, Remi Burgz, Shxtsngigs, Specs Gonzalez, Zeze Millz
Best African Music Act In Association With Loco Music: Adekunle Gold (Nigeria), Asake (Nigeria), Ayra Starr (Nigeria), Burna Boy (Nigeria), Davido (Nigeria), Libianca (Cameroon), Rema (Nigeria), Tyla (South Africa), Uncle Waffles (Eswatini), Wizkid (Nigeria)
Best Caribbean Music Act: Byron Messia, Destra, Kabaka Pyramid, Popcaan, Shenseea, Valiant
Best Jazz Act Supported By Jazz FM: Blue Lab Beats (UK), CKTRL (UK), Ezra Collective (UK), Masego (US), Reuben James (UK), Yazmin Lacey (UK)
Best Alternative Music Act In Association With Marshall: Alt Blk Era, Arlo Parks, Deijuvhs, Kid Bookie, Skindred, Young Fathers
Best Electronic/Dance Act Supported By Bema & Mixmag: Aluna, Nia Archives, Pinkpantheress, Salute, Shygirl, Tsha
Best Producer Supported By Complex UK: Inflo, Kyle Evans, M1ONTHEBEAT, P2J, Steel Banglez, TSB
Best Gospel Act Supported By Premier Gospel: Annatoria (UK), Calledout Music (UK), Guvna B (UK), Limoblaze (Nigeria), Tofunmi Adorna (UK), Triple O (UK)
MOBO Founder Kanya King CBE said: "MOBO are excited to be kicking off the 2024 Awards season and heading to the city of Sheffield for the very first time for the 26th MOBO Awards.
"Our desire to bring MOBO to different cities across the UK has always been rooted in the desire to unite massive talent from a local and global level, as well as fans, to deliver an iconic music experience rooted in celebrating Black music’s present and future, as well as elevating the culture and being a driving force for social change.
"Now in its twenty-sixth year, the MOBO Awards continues its reign as the ultimate platform to showcase creativity, culture, and excellence. As we prepare to celebrate a few cultural milestones next year, the groundbreaking work MOBO does to empower and uplift underrepresented talent beyond the stage will also be at the forefront. Prepare for an unmissable night of iconic performances and surprises as we celebrate artistic excellence, MOBO’s enduring legacy, and a game-changing future."
The MOBO Awards will be shown on BBC One at 11.30pm on Friday, February 9