Helping Yorkshire Poundies: Heartbreak at how sad rescue dog Rosa looks
Her eyes look so sad
A strag dog said to be "literally petrified of the world" has a second chance of love and happiness thanks to a rescue charity in Rotherham.
The charity said: "Our hearts are breaking for poor Rosa and the life she must have led."
Helping Yorkshire Poundies has taken in Rosa in the hope that she will one day find her forever home.
In a Facebook post, the charity said: "She was found as a stray a couple of weeks ago in the middle of the night, absolutely terrified.
"Poor Rosa is literally petrified of the world - she is terrified of being outside. So scared she will belly crawl and drag back to the safety of her kennel in the pound.
"We really can’t imagine what she’s been through…and we don’t want to. As if this wasn't heartbreaking enough, Rosa was absolutely covered in sores, and her ears were so badly infected they were bleeding and full of old dried blood.
"She has clearly recently had a litter (luckily the last of what was probably many). We dread to think what a life she's had - where she's come from and the suffering she's endured but the rest of her life starts here. Today.
"We've got you, Rosa. No one will ever hurt you again, you'll never live in awful conditions again. Love and comfort is all you'll know now. We'll slowly build your confidence, and fix your body. We're determined that you'll learn that life can be good."