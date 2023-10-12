Police are asking for help to find a missing Sheffield woman

Police officers searching for a missing Sheffield woman have appealed for help to find her.

Melissa has been reported missing

Melissa, aged 40, was last seen at around 9pm on Monday, October 9 on Longley Hall Road.

South Yorkshire Police said: "Her family and officers are growing increasingly concerned for her."

Melissa was last seen wearing the clothes shown in the photograph shared by the police today - denim shorts, a leopard print T-shirt, trainers and a bandana.

She is known to frequent the Pitsmoor and Burngreave areas of Sheffield.