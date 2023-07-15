News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Drugs gang jailed for 59 years after sending 'mass marketing messages' to customers in Sheffield

Fourteen members of a huge drugs gang have been caged

By David Walsh
Published 15th Jul 2023, 07:25 BST

A drugs gang who operated in Sheffield have been jailed for 59 years after a long-running investigation that spanned three counties. 

Led by Ifthqar Khan and Abdul Suleman, the 12-strong group came to the attention of officers after intelligence was received in 2019 about suspicious activity at a house in Baines Wood Close, Chesterfield. In June the house was raided and tens of thousands of pounds worth of MDMA, cannabis and cocaine were found. 

Ringleader Abdul Suleman was jailed for 14 years.Ringleader Abdul Suleman was jailed for 14 years.
Ringleader Abdul Suleman was jailed for 14 years.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detectives from a specialist team dealing with organised crime began investigating and, throughout 2020, they found:

• Evidence of a cannabis farm at a takeaway in Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, rented by Ifthqar Khan.

• Wraps of crack cocaine and heroin on Mohammed Din – a trusted street dealer of the gang – after he was arrested in Old Hall Road, Chesterfield.

• A cannabis factory worth as much as £81,000 at a house owned by a family member of Ifthqar Khan in William Street, Chesterfield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• A very large and professional cannabis factory at an industrial estate in Birmingham worth nearly £150,000.

As well as grows and drugs recovered, mobile phones were also found that showed both the gangs' organisation and use of mass marketing messages to advertise drugs across Chesterfield and Sheffield. Police said the gang were so brazen that, even though they knew officers were investigating and members were being arrested, they believed they continued their criminal behaviour.

Eventually 12 gang members were charged with drug offences and, after several trials, were sentenced to the following prison sentences:

• Abdul Suleman, 30, of Infirmary Road, Chesterfield – 14 years

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Ifthqar Khan, 46, of Infirmary Road, Chesterfield – 11 years

• Shazad Riaz, 31, of Vincent Road, Sheffield – 3 years, 3 months

• Haroon Shariff, 28, of Infirmary Road, Chesterfield - 7 years and 5 months

• Aqib Ahmed, 30, of Kirtstone Road, Chesterfield - 7 years and 5 months

• Mohammed Din, 44, Crown Road, Chesterfield, - 7 years

• Ataz Ahmed, 22, of Kirtstone Road, Chesterfield - 3 years

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Shariq Hussain, 25, of Infirmary Road, Chesterfield - 18 months suspended for 2 years

• Dean UL Haq, 22, of Ansell Road, Birmingham - 3 years and 3 months

• Raja UL Haq, 25, of Ansell Road, Birmingham, 18 months suspended for 2 years

Two other men - Tanvear Choudry, 39, of Cherry Tree Grove Chesterfield, and Wesley Haughton, 44, of Rhodes Avenue, Chesterfield, will be sentenced at a later date. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

DC Thor Long, who led the investigation, said: “This gang, headed up by Khan and Suleman, believed that they could commit their criminal activities with impunity in Chesterfield. They supplied significant amounts of drugs in both Derbyshire and South Yorkshire – and even spread their network into the West Midlands. However, what became very clear to the gang was that we, as a force, will not stand for those who hope to make quick cash by dealing potentially deadly drugs in our county. Over the course of several months we were able to unpick their gang and build a case that has led to the members being handed sentences totalling nearly 60 years.  I hope this acts as a warning to any others who look to follow in the footsteps of this group – if you come to Derbyshire with the intention of selling drugs, we will find you and do everything in our power to put you behind bars.”

Related topics:SheffieldCrime