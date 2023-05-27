News you can trust since 1887
Body found 'believed to be that of missing Rotherham man'

Police have confirmed a body has been found in the search for a missing man from Rotherham.

Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 27th May 2023, 10:07 BST

Jevenonga, aged 27, had been missing since Wednesday, May 10.

On Friday, police confirmed a body has been found during their search for him.

While formal identification is yet to take place, officers believe it to be that of Jevenonga.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "Police searching for missing 27-year-old Jevenonga have sadly found a body of a man in Rotherham today (Friday, May 26).

"While formal identification has not yet taken place, officers believe it to be Jevenonga. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal."

