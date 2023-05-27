Body found 'believed to be that of missing Rotherham man'

Jevenonga, aged 27, had been missing since Wednesday, May 10.
On Friday, police confirmed a body has been found during their search for him.
While formal identification is yet to take place, officers believe it to be that of Jevenonga.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "Police searching for missing 27-year-old Jevenonga have sadly found a body of a man in Rotherham today (Friday, May 26).
"While formal identification has not yet taken place, officers believe it to be Jevenonga. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal."