Uber's 'licence suspended by Sheffield City Council'

Taxi firm Uber have reportedly had its licence suspended by Sheffield City Council.

BBC Look North are reporting that the taxi giants have had their licence to operate in Sheffield suspended.

Uber can still reportedly operate taxis in Sheffield until December 18 and have submitted a new application for a licence.

Sheffield City Council told Look North: “Uber’s licence was suspended last Friday (29 November) after the current licence holder failed to respond to requests, made by our licensing team, about the management of Uber."

Look North say they understand that the Uber license is in the name of an employee of Uber who has left the company.

Uber have told Look North that they hope their licence application will be resolved before December 19 so they can serve customers over Christmas.

More to follow.