Two years' jail for burglar who hooked handbag onto broom handle and stole it from South Yorkshire home

A burglar used a garden broom to force open a window before hooking items on it and stealing them from a South Yorkshire home.

Jason Hubert Bennett, 40, of Aldham House Lane, Wombwell, stole a handbag, containing cash, cards and house and car keys, from a house in Rimmington Road, Wombwell in May.

He appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, January 23, where he was jailed for two years and eight months after being found guilty of burglary following a trial last month.

Det Con Sian Rumblow, the investigating officer, said: "Bennett used the broom from the garden of the house to force open a window that was slightly ajar, before hooking the occupants handbag on to it and taking the contents.

“We were able to quickly identify Bennett through CCTV work and DNA from the broom, which ultimately led to his arrest and prosecution.

“I am pleased that Bennett has been jailed for burglary, it’s an extremely intrusive crime which can often leave victim’s afraid to be in their own home.

“I hope that residents of Wombwell feel reassured by this result and in knowing that we will always do whatever we can to apprehend burglars and bring them before the courts.”