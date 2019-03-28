Two women have been arrested after a man’s arm was slashed in an attack in Sheffield.
The women, aged 60 and 21, are being held over an attack on a man in the Wicker area on Monday.
A 20-year-old man’s arm was slashed on North Bank after violence flared.
He was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.
A 21-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault and a 60-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault and theft from a person.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 740 of March 25.