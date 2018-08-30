Two women are banned from keeping animals after mistreating 19 dogs and three cats

Two women have been banned from keeping animals for life after causing suffering to 19 dogs and three cats.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Monday, August 20, how Sarah Burnham, 27, and Louise Wood, 61, had mistreated the animals while they were being kept at a former shared address on Hunloke Road, at Holmewood, Chesterfield.

Pictured are the squalid conditions at a property on Hunloke Road, at Holmewood, Chesterfield, where offenders Louise Wood and Sarah Burnham kept 19 dogs and three cats.

Solicitor Andy Cash, prosecuting for the RSPCA, claimed during a previous hearing that the animals were kept in appalling conditions in dark rooms with excrement.

Wood and Burnham pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to the 19 dogs and three cats by subjecting them to an environment which was detrimental to their wellbeing between October, 2017, and January, 2018.

Burnham, of now no fixed abode, and Wood, now of Edensor Court, Middlecroft, Chesterfield, were both fined £360 each and were each ordered to pay a £36 victim surcharge and £300 costs.

Both Wood and Burnham were also disqualified from keeping animals for life and no application to lift the order will be allowed for ten years.