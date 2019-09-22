Two vehicle collision closes road near Sheffield

Buses are being diverted after a two vehicle collision near Sheffield.

By Dan Hayes
Sunday, 22nd September 2019, 16:26 pm
Updated Sunday, 22nd September 2019, 16:27 pm
The A6187 Hathersage to Sheffield road (photo: Google).

The crash has taken place on the A6187 road between Hathersage and Sheffield near the Fox House services.

The road is currently blocked and the number 272 service will be diverting via the A57 in both direction until it reopens.

No information has yet been given out as to the nature of the collision or any casualties.

More to follow.