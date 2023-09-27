Sheffield Children’s has apologised to patients and families who are affected

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two of Sheffield Children’s Hospital's nine theatres and a procedure room have temporarily closed due to an outbreak of flies, which has caused some surgical appointments to be delayed.

Craig Radford, Chief Operating Officer at Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, said: "A number of very small flies were recently located in and around the theatres area of Sheffield Children’s Hospital, where we perform surgery and procedures. We have found the source of the problem and have taken action."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hospital is working with Sheffield City Council’s pest control team and external contractors, and the theatres will ‘remain closed in the short term’ until the issue is resolved.

This means some surgical appointments have been postponed, including some who have been waiting for almost a year.

Mr Radford added: "[Closing the theatres] isn’t a decision we’ve taken lightly, patient safety is our priority and we are rearranging any cancellations as soon as we can. Cases in all our theatres are being reviewed on an individual basis and we are talking to families affected.