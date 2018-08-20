Two teenagers released as investigations continue into Sheffield's fifth fatal stabbing this year

Two teenagers arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Sheffield man have been released under investigation.

The boys, aged 16 and 17, were among four teens arrested in connection with the death of Kavan Brissett who was left seriously injured following an incident in an alleyway just off Langsett Walk, Upperthorpe, just before 6.45pm on Tuesday, August 14.

The 21-year-old died in hospital as a result of a single stab wound to the chest on Saturday morning.

The four teenagers, have all been released under investigation with Kavan's death.

The incident was the fifth fatal knife attack in Sheffield in 2018.

Floral tributes have been left at the scene and dozens passed on their best wishes to his family in posts on Facebook.

Detective Chief Inspector Jude Ashmore said: "We believe there are people within the community who will be able to help with our enquiries as we piece together exactly what happened and work to identify those involved.

“It’s these people who we need to come forward and speak to us, we need to work together to provide answers for Mr Brissett’s family and bring those responsible to justice.

Mr Brissett's family continue to be supported by specialist officers and have asked for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 827 of August 18.