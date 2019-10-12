Two teenagers jailed after shots fired at South Yorkshire house

Two teenagers have been sentenced after shots were fired at a house in South Yorkshire.

By Darren Burke
A 17-year old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been sentenced to three years in a young offenders institute after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm with no firearms certificate in place, possession of ammunition and threats to kill.

Jacob Robinson, 19, of Bridge Street, Barnsley, has been sentenced to 16 months suspended for two years after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm with no firearms certificate in place, possession of ammunition and possession of cannabis.

Jacob Robinson was one of two teenagers sentenced.

The sentencing follows an incident on Sunday 14 July at 3am in which police officers attend a property on Cooper Road in Barnsley after it was reported that a window had been broken by a gun shot.