Two teenagers jailed after shots fired at South Yorkshire house
Two teenagers have been sentenced after shots were fired at a house in South Yorkshire.
Saturday, 12th October 2019, 13:23 pm
Updated
Saturday, 12th October 2019, 13:24 pm
A 17-year old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been sentenced to three years in a young offenders institute after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm with no firearms certificate in place, possession of ammunition and threats to kill.
Jacob Robinson, 19, of Bridge Street, Barnsley, has been sentenced to 16 months suspended for two years after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm with no firearms certificate in place, possession of ammunition and possession of cannabis.
The sentencing follows an incident on Sunday 14 July at 3am in which police officers attend a property on Cooper Road in Barnsley after it was reported that a window had been broken by a gun shot.