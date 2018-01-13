Two Sheffield primary schools targeted by thieves by on same night

Medical supplies and martial arts equipment are among the items stolen from two Sheffield primary schools that were broken into on the same night.

A spokesman from Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Team confirmed that Pipworth Community Primary School on Pipworth Road, Manor was broken into between 6.15pm on January 10 and 9am on January 11.

Thieves targeted Athelstan Primary School in the early hours of January 11

They said: "Access was gained via a door which had been forced with a crowbar. Martial arts equipment was stolen."

Then, at 5.42am on January 11, burglars broke into the site Athelstan School on Richmond Park Drive, Handsworth.

A police spokesman said: "The caretaker disturbed the offender who threw items at him to make good his escape. Medical supplies amongst other items were stolen. The fire door was smashed to allow entry when the alarm activated."