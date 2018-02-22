Two Sheffield men appear in court over reported shooting in Newcastle

Have your say

Two Sheffield men are to face court after a reported New Year's Day shooting in Newcastle.

Mohammed Nassir, aged 35, of Buckingham Drive, Burngreave, and Said Djama, 29, of Greenland Way, Darnall, are both charged with firearms offences in connection with a reported shooting in the village of Brunswick.

Northumbria Police were called out to Grey Street shortly after midnight on January 1 after reports a front door had been damaged.

Officers said a firearm had been discharged through the letterbox. Nobody was injured during the incident.

The pair appeared in custody at South East Northumberland Magistrates’ Court earlier this month and are set to appear at Newcastle Crown Court in the future.

Both are charged with:

• Possessing ammunition without a firearms certificate, jointly with others, namely 9mm bullets.

• Possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, a 9mm handgun.

• Possessing a prohibited weapon, jointly with others, a 9mm handgun designed or adapted so two or more missiles could be discharged without repeated pressure on the trigger.

• Damaging property, jointly with others, belonging to the couple who live at the house in Brunswick.

Mohammed also faces on charge of possessing a firearm when prohibited, a 9mm handgun.

A third defendant from North Shields pleaded not guilty to the charges he faces.