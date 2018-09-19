Two Sheffield memorial benches installed in honour of Manchester terror attack victim Kelly Brewster 

Two memorial benches are to be installed in memory of Sheffield woman Kelly Brewster who was killed in the Manchester terror attack.

The 32-year-old was among 22 people who died when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated an explosive device outside an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena in May last year.

Friends, family and community leaders have now joined together to install a memorial bench in Arbourthorne – the place where she lived before the tragedy.

The bench and a plaque honouring Kelly will be sited at a children's play area off East Bank Road and is to be officially unveiled in early October.

Kelly's family, friends and community leaders are due to attend what is expected to be an emotional event.

The Star understands this will be the second bench sited in the city suburb in Kelly’s honour after a previous one was unveiled several weeks ago in a more private setting close to her graveside in City Road Cemetery.

Winnie Smith, a member of Arbourthorne Tenants And Residents Association – which organised for the new bench to be installed, described Kelly as “a lovely person” who was well-liked by fellow residents.

The 79-year-old added: “It is a really nice spot that we have chosen and it is close to where she lived so that was important too.

“I knew her for about 15 years. She was really nice and used to pop into our TARA meetings every now and again.”

Recalling the first time she heard about Kelly's death, she said: “I was devastated like everyone. It was such a shock.”

Kelly had attended the gig with her sister Claire and niece Hollie, who both survived but spent weeks in hospital receiving treatment for their injuries.

Kelly's partner Ian described her as a "beautiful person."