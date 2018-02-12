Two Sheffield city centre properties that became magnet for trouble slapped with closure notices

Two properties in Sheffield city centre that became a magnet for trouble have been slapped with a closure notice by police.

The notices were placed at the two addresses in the Devonshire Quarter today and excludes anyone from attending other than the residents who live there.

READ MORE: Sheffield property that became magnet for trouble closed down

It will apply for the next 48 hours and when this is up police will be applying for full closure notices from the courts for up to six months.

Police said the action follows search warrants executed at properties in the area on Thursday last week.

READ MORE: CLOSED: South Yorkshire bungalow which became a magnet for anti-social behaviour

Officers from the Sheffield Central Neighbourhood Team did not say specifically what crimes are alleged to have been committed at the two sites but indicated it was related to anti-social behaviour.

READ MORE: Troublesome Sheffield home closed and cisitors could be jailed for six months

PC Libby Bettney said: "Hopefully this will give piece of mind to residents and business in the immediate area, and reassurance that anti social behaviour will not be tolerated."