Two rescued from flat fire in Doncaster

Have your say

Two people have been rescued from a flat fire in Doncaster.

Firefighters were called to the property on Main Avenue, New Edlington at around 1:22am this morning to reports of a fire on the ground floor.

Main Avenue, New Edlington (Google)

READ MORE: Have you seen missing Doncaster pensioner?

Two appliances from Doncaster fire station, and one from Edlington attended the scene.

READ MORE: Body found in search for missing Doncaster man, aged 21

Crews had to rescue two people and a dog from a second floor window, as the fire had blocked a ground floor escape route.

READ MORE: Appeal to find rightful owner of bikes stolen from Doncaster railway station

One casualty was taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

An investigation has now been launched to determine the cause of the blaze.