Two new posts announced for Sheffield’s Victoria Hall

The Foundry Sheffield has announced two major new appointments as its range of activities at Sheffield’s famous Victoria Hall continues to expand.

The Foundry Sheffield is the charitable organisation that has been running the celebrated Norfolk Street listed building since 2015, ensuring its safety and operating it in the interests of all tenants, users and visitors, with the ultimate aim of improving the lives of people throughout the city.

It has now been confirmed that Organisation Manager Rose Durant has been appointed Chief Executive while Tom Rattigan, previously the site’s Building Manager has become Building Development and Operations Manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, there is a new face for the team with the appointment of Kate Leatham as Events and Administration Assistant.

Tom Rattigan and Rose Durant

“I am delighted that the Board of the Foundry Sheffield have selected me to step into the role of Chief Executive at this important time in the organisation’s development and also that Tom’s vital contribution has been recognised,” said Rose.

“More people than ever before are now regularly using the facilities we offer at the Victoria Hall and the provision of support from the Future High Streets Fund means we are now very strongly placed to deliver the next chapter in the Victoria Hall’s story.

Currently used by more than 1,500 people every week, organisations already working out of the Victoria Hall’s range of offices include Age Active, Assist and City of Sanctuary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sunday Centre provides food and support to the city's homeless communitie on a Sunday afternoon and the building is also used by many other charitable organisations offering a wide variety of activities, classes and social opportunities.

The famous main hall is already a popular venue for choral, instrumental and other events and South Yorkshire's finest amateur orchestra, The Sheffield Philharmonic, holds its weekly rehearsals and the majority of its concert season performances there.

“Moving into the future, we are looking forward to being increasingly busy as we continue to establish the Victoria Hall as one of Sheffield city centre’s most vibrant and popular events spaces, which is why Future High Streets Fund money is so important to us,” said Rose.

“The funding will see the installation of new lifts, giving better access to the main hall and all other areas of the building and there will also be new bathroom and kitchen facilities and investment in new frontages for the hall’s Chapel Walk shops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With all this in mind, we are also now look to fill two further posts, team leaders for both customer and building support.”