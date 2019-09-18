Two more RAF Chinook helicopters spotted over Sheffield
Two huge military helicopters have been spotted over Sheffield this morning – hours after one of the aircraft was seen over the city yetserday evening.
By Ben Green
Wednesday, 18th September 2019, 11:01 am
Two Chinook helicopters – which are based at RAF Odiham in Hampshire – flew over parts of the city between 9.30am and 10am this morning.
At around 5.30pm yesterday people across the city reported seeing the distinctive aircraft.
The huge machines can carry upto 55 troops and are recognisable by the distinctive ‘thud’ of their twin rotor blades.
The Star has contacted the RAF for more details of why the aircraft have been operating over the city.