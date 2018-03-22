Two more arrests at tree felling site in Sheffield

Have your say

Two tree protesters were arrested today as felling took place in Chatsworth Road, Dore.

They are the latest in a series of arrests of protesters who are angry Sheffield council contractor Amey is chopping down what they say are healthy trees.

Police said: "One woman was arrested on suspicion of Obstructing the Highway under section 303 of the Highways Act 1980.

"A second woman, aged 53, was arrested on suspicion of Obstructing a Constable under section 89 of the Police Act 1996."

It brings the total number of arrests in the last 48 hours to five.

On Wednesday a 57-year-old woman was arrested as trees were being felled in Rivelin Valley Road after she blew a plastic trumpet and set off a rape alarm.

She was arrested on suspicion of causing intentional harm or distress following a complaint from a member of the public, and she received a court summons, police said.

A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and accepted a fixed penalty notice.

A 65-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of obstructing work under section 303 of the Highways Act 1980. A number of other people at the site were also reported on summons under section 303, South Yorkshire police said.

A 61-year-old woman was taken to hospital after being injured in the protest.

Police called the Yorkshire ambulance service and she was taken to casualty “as a precaution”, the force said.

The trees row has escalated in recent weeks with a number of city politicians calling for felling to be halted.