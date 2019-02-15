Two missing Sheffield people found 

Have your say

Two missing Sheffield people have been found this evening.

Argentina Sava, aged 16, was reported missing after last been seen at her family home in Tinsley at 12.25am today.

Argentina Sava.

READ MORE: Cocaine drug-driver is jailed after he was spotted weaving across the road

READ MORE: Teenage Sheffield kickboxer Scott Marsden died after ‘tragic fluke’ blow to chest during fight, inquest hears

Police said she was found ‘safe and well’ this evening.

READ MORE: Coroner’s apology after photographs of Doncaster doorman’s death in Cambodia posted on the ‘dark web’

In a separate missing persons case, Barry O’Connor, who disappeared in Sheffield this morning, has been found by officers in the Rivelin area this evening.