Two men stabbed during disturbance in Sheffield house

Two men were stabbed during an early morning disturbance in a house in Sheffield.

The men were found injured in a house in Cookson Close, Southey Green, at 6.40am yesterday.

South Yorkshire Police said the men did not suffer life threatening injuries but required medical treatment.

Officers said a number of windows at the house had been smashed.

A number of people were arrested at the scene on suspicion of wounding.

No other details have yet been released.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "At 6.40am on Tuesday, officers were called to an address on Cookson Close. On arrival it was obvious that a disturbance had taken place. Two males had stab wounds and windows were smashed.

"As a result, a number of people were arrested on suspicion of wounding.

"Enquiries are ongoing.

"The males required treatment, but the injuries are not life threatening."