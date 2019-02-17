Two men seriously injured in Sheffield city centre, and third man stabbed in the hand

Two men remain in hospital with serious injuries this morning after an ‘altercation’ in Sheffield city centre, in which a third man was stabbed in the hand.

Emergency services were called to Rockingham Street, close to West Street, at around 3.55am today.

Emergency services on Rockingham Street in Sheffield city centre, where three men were injured in a fight during the early hours of this morning

Police said two men, aged 29 and 22, had been taken to hospital, where they were being treated for puncture wounds to their upper body. Their injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.

A 23-year-old man was also taken to hospital with a stab wound to his hand, but he but has since been discharged.

Rockingham Street remains closed this morning, between the junctions with West Street and Trippet Lane, while police carry out enquiries at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police said CCTV from the surrounding area would also be examined, as officers work to identify those involved.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said it had been called to the nightclub Cocoon, on the corner of Rockingham Street and Trippet Lane.

The doors to the nightclub were this morning open, with a smattering of what appeared to be blood on the pavement outside, behind the metal barriers and police tape.

It is not known at this stage whether the incident was connected in any way with the club.

Anyone who saw what happened, or who has any information, is urged to call police on 101, quoting incident number 184 of February 17. You can also pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.