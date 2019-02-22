Two men remain in custody after three-car crash in Rotherham

Two men remain in custody after three vehicles were involved in a crash in Rotherham this morning.

A Ford Fiesta, A Volkswagen Passat and a Ford Transit panel van were involved in a collision on Laughton Common Road at around 5:15am.

Laughton Common Road, Laughton. Picture: Google

No-one was seriously injured in the incident.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

Another Rotherham man, also 35, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and failing to stop.

Both men remain in police custody this afternoon.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

