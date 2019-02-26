Two men re-arrested over fatal stabbing at Sheffield’s Valley Centertainment

Two man have been re-arrested over a fatal stabbing at Sheffield’s Valley Centertainment complex.

A 22-year-old man was re-arrested on suspicion of murder and another man, also aged 22, was re-arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault.

A forensics test at Sheffield's Valley Centertainment complex, where Fahim Hersi was stabbed to death

Police said both men were re-arrested this morning after new evidence emerged.

Fahim Hersi, 22, died after being stabbed in the chest outside Cineworld at Valley Centertainment on Friday, September 21 last year.

Nine people have now been arrested in connection with his death, five of whom have been released with no further action and the other four of whom have been released under investigation.

Fahim Hersi

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Palmer, leading the investigation, said: “Our investigation in to Mr Hersi’s death is continuing to progress at speed and we continue to examine extensive CCTV footage and review forensic opportunities.

“His family are being supported by specialist officers, and are kept up to date with all developments in the investigation.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened that evening, or who has any information that could assist with our enquiries.

“If you can help, please call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 950 of September 21, 2018.”