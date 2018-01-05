Two men in custody being questioned by detectives after Sheffield Niche nightclub stabbings

Police are continuing to question two men after a night of violence at a Sheffield nightclub.

Niche nightclub was closed by police after five men were injured following a violent altercation in the early hours of Saturday, December 23.

Five men were injured during the incident, four of them with stab wounds. Police said that they believe the trouble may have started at the nightclub before spilling out onto the street.

Two further arrests were carried out on Friday morning as multiple police units in convoy were deployed to detain the men, aged 19 and 28.

Officers were granted a closure order of the Wicker nightclub until a hearing on Tuesday, January 9.

South Yorkshire Police has tonight released an official statement on the arrests.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "A 19 and 28-year-old man have been arrested this afternoon (Friday, 5 January) in connection with an incident that took place in December in the Wicker area of Sheffield.

"The men were both arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, with the 19-year-old also arrested on suspicion of five assaults. They are currently in police custody and will be questioned by detectives.

"At around 4.50am on Saturday, 23 December, officers were called to the Wicker to reports a man had suspected stab wounds.

"On arrival, four more victims with varying injuries were discovered. All five men, aged 21, 22, 23, 39 and 42-years-old, were taken to hospital. Their injuries were not deemed life-threatening and have since all been discharged.

"It is believed an incident may have occurred at Niche nightclub on Walker Street prior to the reported assaults in the street."

Anyone witnesses who were in the area at the time of the altercation is being urged to come forward by contacting 101 quoting incident number 286 of December 23, 2017.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.