Two men found unconscious in car with ‘controlled drugs’ after horror motorway crash in South Yorkshire

Cops found two unconscious men in a car with ‘controlled drugs’ following a horror crash on the M18 last night.

Highways England were forced to close the M18 northbound at J5-J6 following a serious crash at around 10.30pm last night.

Car on M18 - Credit: SYP Operational Support

The driver of a blue car lost control and smashed into the central reservation before coming off the road.

Police said that when they were arrived there was nobody in the driver seat.

The two men were found unconscious in the passengers seat while controlled drugs were also in the car.

Cops said both men appeared to be under the influence and were taken to hospital for minor injuries.

An SYP Operational Support spokesperson said: “If anyone got caught up in traffic on the M18 north at junction 6 last night, this is the reason why.

“For reasons as yet unknown this car lost control and collided with the central reservation.

“When we arrived, there was no one in the drivers seat, but two adult males in the passengers seats, apparently unconscious.

“Fortunately, the only injury is minor in nature. However, given both appeared to be under the influence of something, and we found what we suspected to be controlled drugs in the car, we decided to keep them company to hospital so we could get our handcuffs back once they had done with them.

“Enquiries are ongoing”