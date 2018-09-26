Two men found dead in and around Britannia Hotel in Manchester city centre

Two men have been found dead in Manchester city centre - one falling from a hotel, the other found in a room in the same hotel.
Greater Manchester Police said: "Detectives have launched an investigation after two men died in the city centre.
"Shortly after 5.30am today (Wednesday 26 September) police were called to Portland Street to reports that a man had fallen from a building.
"Officers attended, but a man in his 20s sadly died at the scene.
"Officers investigating the incident then gained entry to a room in the Britannia hotel and found another man who was sadly pronounced dead at the scene."
READ MORE: Sheffield mum found dead in Ibiza was Manchester terror attack survivor
READ MORE:
Story by Press Association