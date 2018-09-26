Two men found dead in and around Britannia Hotel in Manchester city centre

Two men have been found dead in Manchester city centre - one falling from a hotel, the other found in a room in the same hotel.

Greater Manchester Police said: "Detectives have launched an investigation after two men died in the city centre.

The Britannia Hotel, Portland Street, Manchester

"Shortly after 5.30am today (Wednesday 26 September) police were called to Portland Street to reports that a man had fallen from a building.

"Officers attended, but a man in his 20s sadly died at the scene.

"Officers investigating the incident then gained entry to a room in the Britannia hotel and found another man who was sadly pronounced dead at the scene."

Story by Press Association