Two men charged with multiple burglaries across Sheffield

Two men have appeared in court accused of committing multiple burglaries across Sheffield.

Callum Daniels, 27, of Newbould Crescent, Greenhill, is charged with robbery, one count of burglary with violence, four counts of burglary and two counts of aggravated burglary.

Both men were remanded in custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court

Dane Shaw, 30, of Slingsby Place, Manor, is charged with two counts of burglary with intent to steal, two attempted burglaries and a public order offence.

Both men were arrested on Wednesday and appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today, where they were remanded in custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on a date yet to be fixed.

Shaw’s charges relate to offences alleged to have been committed in the Dore, Totley and Greenhill areas of the city between December 2018 and January this year.

Police in the south west of the city said patrols had been stepped up around Greenhill, Beauchief, Totley and Dore following a number of reported burglaries in those areas in recent weeks.

They thanked members of the public for their support and urged them to remain vigilant.