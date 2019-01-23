Two men charged over murder of Doncaster boxer Tom Bell

Two men have been charged this evening in connection with the murder of Doncaster Boxer Tom Bell who was gunned down last week.

Joseph Bennia, 28, of Balby, Doncaster, and Scott Geoffrey Gocoul, 29, of Bilton, East Riding of Yorkshire, have both been charged with murder.

Tom Bell was gunned down last week

Both men have been remanded in custody and will appear before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

Tom Bell, aged 21, was shot dead at the Maple Tree Pub on Plantation Road, Balby, at around 8:45pm last Thursday, January 17.

The popular boxer from Intake was given emergency first aid at the scene before being rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

South Yorkshire police said Tom died of shotgun wounds to his chest and abdomen.

Anyone with information in relation to Tom’s murder is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 796 of January 17.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.