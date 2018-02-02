Two men charged over match day incident on Bramall Lane

Two men from the West Midlands have been charged over an incident on Bramall Lane when Sheffield United played Aston Villa this week.

Mark Anthony Kingscott, aged 54, and Daryl Trevor Kingscott, 24, both of Shady Lane, Birmingham, are charged with using threatening words or behaviour during an incident on Tuesday night.

