Two men behind bars at HMP Doncaster over string of burglaries and robberies across northern England

Two men are behind bars at Doncaster Prison tonight after being arrested in connection with a number of burglaries and robberies across northern England.

By Darren Burke
Monday, 16th September 2019, 20:06 pm
South Yorkshire Police’s Barnsley South East Neighbourhood Policing Team said that two men from the Hoyland area had been arrested over the weekend.

A tweet said: “Over the weekend, two males from the Hoyland area were arrested, and this morning have been remanded into custody at HMP Doncaster.

“The males are suspected to have committed numerous commercial burglary and robbery offences across Barnsley, Sheffield, Nottingham and Lincolnshire.”

No further details or names of the two men have been released.