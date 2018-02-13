Two men arrested after incident at Sheffield school

Two men have been arrested after an incident at a Sheffield School this morning.

The men, aged 20 and 23 and both from Sheffield, were arrested after a car was driven at speed around the grounds of Fir Vale School, Owler Lane, Fir Vale.

Children have been sent home from the school, which is under police guard, while enquiries are carried out at the scene.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police were called to a secondary school in Owler Lane, Sheffield, just before 8.25am this morning, following reports that a black BMW was being driven at speed around the school car park and had caused damage to the entrance.

"No one was injured in the incident. Two men aged 23 and 20, both from the Sheffield area, have been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and causing criminal damage and are currently in police custody."

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Steve Ashmore said: "The school will remain closed for the remainder of the day as officers conduct enquiries to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and provide reassurance.

"We are confident that this is an isolated incident and there is no current risk to the school or the surrounding community."