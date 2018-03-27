Two men arrested after daytime brawl in Sheffield leaves 54-year-old in hospital

Have your say

Two men have now been arrested after a daytime brawl on a Sheffield street which left a 54-year-old needing hospital treatment.

Police were called on Saturday afternoon, at around 2.30pm, to reports of a group of men fighting outside the Thorncliffe Arms on Burncross Road in Chapeltown.

A 54-year-old man needed hospital treatment for facial injuries sustained during the melee.

Two men, aged 58 and 32, have been arrested on suspicion of section 20 wounding.

They have both been bailed as enquiries continue.

The pub's owners have claimed the altercation actually happened in the nearby Lound Side car park and not outside the venue.

An eyewitness spoke on Saturday off his shock at seeing the scene cordoned off, with 'blood everywhere'.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the incident number 549 of March 24.