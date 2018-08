Two lanes remain closed on the M1 motorway following a horror crash, which left one person dead.

The collision happened on the M1 northbound at around 3.05pm between junction 25 where the road meets the A52 Brian Clough Way and junction 26 for Nottingham.

Two lanes remain closed on the northbound carriageway between junction 25 and junction 26 near Nottingham.

Police remain at the scene.