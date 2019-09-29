Two lanes of M180 closed near Sheffield following car crash
Two lanes of M180 near Sheffield were closed on Sunday evening following a road traffic collision involving two vehicles.
Sunday, 29th September 2019, 18:56 pm
Updated
Sunday, 29th September 2019, 19:14 pm
Highways England tweeted at 6.20pm that part of the carriageway is closed westbound between J2 Woodhouse and J1 for Thorne.
It said emergency services are dealing with the recovery and clear up the carriageway.
South Yorkshire Police said the Humberside Police are currently dealing with the incident.
In an update at 7.05pm, Highways England said the carriageway is now re-opened and traffic is flowing.