Two lanes of M1 closed near near Meadowhall as police deal with road accident

Two lanes of the M1 near Meadowhall are currently closed following a road traffic accident.

By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 17th September 2019, 15:07 pm
Highways England tweeted that part of the carriageway is closed southbound bewteen J34 for Meadowhall and J33 for Catcliffe.

It added: “Lanes 1 and 2 are closed due to RTC.

Junction 34 of the M1 near Meadowhall.

“@SYPOperations are on scene and we have #TrafficOfficers on route. More updates to follow.”