Two lanes closed on South Yorkshire motorway due to overturned caravan

Motorists travelling on a South Yorkshire stretch of motorway are experiencing delays this morning, due to the closure of two lanes caused by an overturned caravan.

By Sarah Marshall
Sunday, 11 August, 2019, 10:00
The M18 at the junction 2 with the A1M. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP M18 MC 10

Lanes 1 and 2 are closed on the M18 northbound, between Junction 1 at Bramley, Rotherham and Junction 2 at Wadworth, Doncaster.

A spokesman for Highways England told motorists to expect delays.

South Yorkshire Police are currently on the scene.