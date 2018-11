Two lanes are currently closed on the M1, following a collision involving four vehicles in Sheffield this morning.

The collision took place at Junction 33 in Catcliffe earlier this morning.

Lanes 1 and 2 are currently closed as a result of the collision.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the driver of one of the vehicles has been taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries to his leg, but no-one else is believed to have been injured in the collision.