Two lanes closed after crash on M1 near Sheffield this morning
Two lanes have been closed on the M1 near Sheffield today after a crash, which is causing traffic jams this morning.
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 10:31 am
The incident has happened on the M1 southbound between junction 35 and J34, one of the junctions between Sheffield and Rotherham.
There are two of four lanes closed. Normal traffic conditions are expected between 10.45am and 11am, according to .
Highways England said they expected the scene to clear between 11am and 11.15am, and expect normal traffic conditions to return between 11am and 11.15am.