Two injured in explosion at Doncaster newsagents

Two people were injured in an explosion at a newsagents in Doncaster this morning.

An investigation into what exploded and why is underway, but firefighters said the blast occurred in the shop on the corner of Doncaster Road and Hirst Gate, Mexborough, at 11.20am.

DEATH: Tributes paid to man after crash at entrance to Sheffield park

There were two people in the shop at the time and three in a flat above.

CRIME: Man with hammer threatened staff and stole cash from Subway store in Sheffield

At the height of the incident there were four fire engines at the scene, with three still there now damping down.

APPEAL: Car driven through showroom window during Doncaster raid

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "Four fire engines were called to a fire at a shop on Hirst Gate in Rotherham at 11.20am today.

"There had been a small explosion in the shop area which had caused the fire.

"Two people were inside the shop at the time and three people were in the flat above it. All were outside when crews arrived at the scene.

"It is believed that two people went to hospital.

"Three fire engines remain at the scene damping down.

"An investigation into the fire will take place once the fire is completely out."

Mexborough councillor Bev Chapman said she and councillor Andy Pickering visited the scene of the explosion to check on the welfare of those caught up in the incident and the emergency services dealing with it.

"We wanted to make sure that everyone involved in the incident was alright and to see if there was anything we could do.

"There was an explosion and there were people injured but the fire service had the situation under control.

"Doncaster Road is closed off and there are diversions in place. The residents in the house next to the shop have been evacuated because of smoke damage to their home.

"We want to thank the fire service and police for their actions today."