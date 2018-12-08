Two injured in crash near Sheffield city centre

Two people have been injured in a crash just outside Sheffield city centre this morning.

Emergency services were called to the junction of the Wicker and Savile Street at 8.45am to reports of a collision involving two cars.

South Yorkshire Police said two people were injured in the crash but neither sustained life-threatening injuries.

The sex and ages of the two casualties is not known at this stage.

The incident has caused disruption to bus services this morning.

Savile Street, Sheffield (pic: Google)

First South Yorkshire said buses were unable to turn right from the Wicker onto Savile Street.

It said outbound services were being diverted via Spital Hill, Gower Street and Sutherland Street, but inbound services were unaffected.