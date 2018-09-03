Two homes and van damaged in north Derbyshire arson attack

Two homes and a van suffered extensive damage after an arson attack in north Derbyshire.
The blaze in Foxcroft Chase, Killamarsh, was discovered at 5pm on Saturday, August 25.
CRIME: Drunk driver caught with three young children in car in Barnsley
Derbyshire Police said the blaze started in a van and spread to two neighbouring homes, causing extensive damage to both.
POLICE: Dad crashed car and left his injured son behind in wreck on Yorkshire road
A 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson and released on bail.
APPEAL: Police seek witnesses to South Yorkshire motorway smash
Witnesses or anyone with information or CCTV footage which may help detectives should call DC Russell Garner at Derbyshire Police on 101.
,