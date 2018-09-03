Two homes and van damaged in north Derbyshire arson attack

Two homes and a van suffered extensive damage after an arson attack in north Derbyshire.

The blaze in Foxcroft Chase, Killamarsh, was discovered at 5pm on Saturday, August 25.

Derbyshire Police said the blaze started in a van and spread to two neighbouring homes, causing extensive damage to both.

A 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson and released on bail.

Witnesses or anyone with information or CCTV footage which may help detectives should call DC Russell Garner at Derbyshire Police on 101.

