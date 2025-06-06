Officers investigating reports of a stabbing in Nether Edge on Tuesday have made two further arrests, on suspicion of attempted murder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police have made two additional arrests in connection an alleged stabbing in Nether Edge, Sheffield, which left two men with potentially life-changing injuries.

The latest arrests, made today (6 June), involve two men aged 18 and 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and have been bailed pending further enquiries.

This brings the total number of arrests to four, after a 46-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Tuesday night (3 June).

They have also been released on bail while the investigation continues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident unfolded on Tuesday evening when emergency services were called at 5.26pm to Wath Road in the Nether Edge area.

Two men, aged 20 and 22, were found with serious stab wounds and were rushed to hospital.

Police have since confirmed that the injuries are potentially life-changing.

Both victims remain in hospital receiving treatment.

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, police sealed off multiple roads including Wath Road and nearby Machon Bank, as well as Clarkehouse Road in Broomhall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eyewitnesses reported a strong police presence in the area, with sections of the streets taped off.

Residents described the situation as alarming, with officers arriving quickly and cordoning off a triangular section of Machon Bank near the junction with Moncrieffe Road.

The South West Neighbourhood Policing Team has been carrying out high-visibility patrols in the area since the incident and will continue these efforts in the coming days to provide community reassurance.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, say police, who are continuing to appeal for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have relevant footage from the area around the time of the attack.